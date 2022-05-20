Breaking News

FAAN confirms discovery of mangled body on MMA runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has confirmed the discovery of an unidentified human remains on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the FAAN’s acting General Manger, Corporate Affairs,  Hope-Ivbaze, a motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

The statement added that as a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.

Mrs Hope-Ivbaze said flight operations resumed at 0343 hours and investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.

 

 

