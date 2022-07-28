Breaking: Court sentences Hanifa’s killer, accomplice to death by hanging

A Kano High Court has sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku to death by hanging for finding them guilty of kidnapping and killing of a 5 year old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar of Noble Kids Academy.

Tanko, the proprietor of Noble School, and his accomplices were charged on five counts of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abatement, kidnapping and concealment of truth.

The offenses contravened the provisions of sections 97, 95 and 273, 274(b) and 277 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kano State, 1991.

In his judgement, Justice Usman Na-Abba, sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko to death by hanging and five years for conspiracy.

He also sentenced Hashim Isyaku to death by hanging and two years for concealment and kidnapping.

The court also sentenced the third defendant, Fatima Jibrin to two years imprisonment, for attempt to kidnap and criminal conspiracy.

The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Naabba had fixed July 28 for judgment in the case.

