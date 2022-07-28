Insecurity: Nigerians tired, gravitating towards self help – NSA

The National Security Council has said it is working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country and has also acknowledged that Nigerians are tired and gravitating towards self-help.

This was disclosed by the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno retired at the end of the security council meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Advertisement

This meeting, which is the second in one week, is a reflection of the worsening insecurity in the country and the increasing pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to find a lasting solution to the widespread violent crime across the country.

The national security adviser also says the Security Chiefs assured Mr. President that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NSA also revealed that the Council is in the process of winding up a special investigation panel on the Kuje Correctional Center attack with a view to holding those found culpable accountable for their actions.