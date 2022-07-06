Nigerians urge FG to seek foreign help over worsening insecurity

Nigerians continue to live in fear and anxiety as the country’s insecurity deepens.

Advertisement

With the recent spate of attacks, including one on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in his home state, Nigerians have tasked the government with seeking foreign assistance.

Insecurity in Nigeria has reached lethal proportions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every day, citizens are killed by gunmen who attack communities, rustle cattle, and kidnap victims for ransom.

Tuesday’s night attack on Kuje Correctional Centre remains shocking to many Abuja residents.

Advertisement

It comes just hours after the assassination of a top police officer and the audacious attack on Mr. President’s advance vehicle in Katsina state.

Every day, security officers pay the ultimate price for carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federal legislators have summoned security leaders, called for a change of guard, demanded the declaration of a state of emergency, and even urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak before them on the deteriorating security situation.

Furthermore, motions on continuing attacks on communities have dominated parliamentary interactions on the floors of the two chambers.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, they argue that the Executive has consistently dismissed their resolutions.

Many Nigerians believe that the moment has come for the authorities to seek international assistance.

Advertisement