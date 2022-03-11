Electricity Union in Niger threatens strike over worsening insecurity in Shiroro LG

The National Union of Electricity Employees in Niger state have said they will be forced to stop working if security at their workplace in Shiroro local government district is not restored.

The union declared this in a press statement signed by its general secretary Joe Ajaero following recent bandit attacks in Galadiman kogo area of Shiroro local government.

He bemoaned the escalating banditry attacks in the Shiroro local government region, which includes the Shiroro dam, claiming that the lives of their members who live in these villages because of their jobs are continuously in danger.