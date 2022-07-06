Oyo Court fixes July 26 to deliver judgment against deputy governor

The Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has set July 26 for Justice Ladiran Akintola to rule on the impeachment case brought before it by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan.

The date was set after the court heard from counsel involved in the impeachment proceedings initiated by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Advertisement

While Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN appeared for Olaniyan Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, led the legal team of the defendants.

The court also on Wednesday rejected an application by the lawmaker representing Oorelope constituency, Lateef Adebunmi who sort the consent of the court to be joined in the suit as the fourth co-defendant in the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the court previously denied the claimants’ counsel, Chief Fashanu, application for adjournment of the matter on the grounds that the House of Assembly, in clear defiance of the existing status quo order, had directed the state Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola, to form an investigative panel for Olaniyan.