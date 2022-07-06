Medical students, MDCN disagree over Ukraine certificate acceptance for 2022

Nigerian medical students from Ukrainian colleges have threatened to continue petitioning the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council over many policies they believe discourage medical practice in the nation.

This follows the council’s previous announcement that from 2022, medical credentials granted by Ukrainian institutions will be invalid.

The Russian Ukrainian war has greatly affected foreigners living in Ukraine including students.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several questions arose, including how Nigerian students will complete their education for those who have yet to do so.

A new policy established by the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council currently directly affects around 1,000 Nigerian medical students.

This recent information was contained in a statement sent out by the council stating that all “medical and dental degree certificates issued by medical schools from Ukraine in 2022 will not be honored by the council”.

The statement further notes that some students have been taking online classes which are inadequate for medical and dental programs.

This has raised several reactions from students, parents and even the legislative arm of government.

The authority in the midst of this heat, insists that the affected students are relying on the online classes they took, which led to the council’s decision.

Students and parents of affected Nigerian students have sent out several letters to the council as well as petitions with no response as at the time of filing this report.

They have threatened to take this petition to a global scale with the support of other international medical students if the council doesn’t re consider some of its policies.

