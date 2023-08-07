Registrar of the Medical and dental council of Nigeria, Doctor Tajudeen Sanusi has urged residents doctors in the Country to put an end their ongoing strike in the interest of the public health they have pledged to safeguard.

Doctor Tajudeen Sanusi was speaking at the induction ceremony of another set of sixty-five medical students in Ogbomoso.

The Nigeria health sector is probably one of the sectors faced with serious challenges in the country.

For the past few day, residents Doctors have embarked on a nationwide strike.

This no doubt is having negative effects on patients particularly those who cannot afford to access medical care at Private Hospitals.

Advertisement

Conducting Hippocratic oath on these medical students in Ogbomoso, Doctor Tajudeen Sanusi says incessant industrial action by resident Doctors is capable of defeating their professional objectives of care is not taken.

He urged the new doctors to avoid any act that could expose the public to danger with a warning that the council will not hesitate to revoke license of any erring Doctor.

The Best graduating student, Osega Praise wants government to put more effort in ensuring an efficient health insurance system that will be available to every Nigerian, especially the vulnerable.

Advertisement