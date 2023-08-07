All hands should be on deck to ensure full protection of widows in Nigeria.

Widows must also speak out against abuses meted out to them.

According to the international women’s society, there are about 258 million widows in the world out of whom more than 15million live in Nigeria.

One in 10 of them live in extreme poverty.

Other problems these vulnerable persons face include poor health, violence, and social discrimination.

Despite legal provisions that protect their rights as enshrined in he Nigerian constitution and the Violence Against Persons Act, the problem of enforcement lingers. This female lawyer body helps to address the plights of widows

Through their losses, these widows find fellowship through their foundation, drawing strength from one another. They say they have come to accept their fate with grace and focus on what truly matters.

Experts call for stronger measures that will ensure respect for the rights of all especially vulnerable persons in the country.