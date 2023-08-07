Neymar has informed Paris Saint Germain’s management that he wants to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Ideally, he would like to return to Barcelona but it is difficult to see how they can afford him because of their financial problems.

He has three years left to run on his £25m a year contract.

There remains a question over whether he is jumping or being pushed.

At 31, he is not thought to be a key player for new head coach Luis Enrique as he builds a new side.

PSG have been open to selling him in order to focus on building a younger, hungrier team.

Neymar Junior Joined PSG from Barcelona in a 222 million Euros Transfer in 2017 that is still the World Record for a Footballer.

Its been a Summer of Change at PSG with the departure of Lionel Messi and the uncertainty over French Superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and a new Coach in Former Barcelona Treble winning Coach, Luis Enrique.