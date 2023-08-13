Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is close to agreeing to personal terms with Al Hilal and completing a move to the Saudi Pro League.

PSG want €80 million ($88 million) for the 31-year-old, but negotiations between the clubs are progressing well, sources said.

Sources added that Neymar is set to sign a two-year deal for €100m a year at Al Hilal, where he would potentially link up with Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Brazil international was left out of PSG’s squad for their opening Ligue 1 fixture of the season Saturday, a goalless draw against Lorient, amid reports of a move away from the club.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted, with Barca captain Sergi Roberto even saying he had discussed the topic with Neymar.

Neymar is keen to rejoin Barcelona this summer, but there is an internal debate at the club around the forward’s signing, with some arguing in favour of the move and others — including coach Xavi Hernandez — believing he would not fit into this Barca team.

The chances of a move happening are remote because of the club’s financial problems and Xavi’s opposition to his return.

PSG, who signed forward Ousmane Dembélé from Barca on Saturday, would be happy for Neymar to leave.

Since moving to France in 2017, Neymar has won five Ligue 1 titles and 13 domestic honours in total, as well as finishing runner-up in the 2020 Champions League final.

