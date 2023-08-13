The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil has conducted the passing out parade of 169 Assistant Superitendants of Police of Regular Course 5.

The parade was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima.



169 5th Regular Course personnel of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil conducting the colour party on their Passing Out Parade occasion.

The Passing out parade was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President charged them to be good ambassadors, to be diligent and have compassion while carrying out their duties as Police officers.

Out of the 169 officers, 139 are males and 30 are females.

The graduands were admonished to engage in any act that will be unedifying to their good name, that of their families and the force as they commence their policing career.