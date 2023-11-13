Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has called for more partnerships with civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and donor agencies towards strengthening the capacity of the National Assembly.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke through House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere as the United Nations Development Programme began a needs assessment of the National Assembly.

The Speaker stated that the capacity needs assessment of the National Assembly, especially the House, is an essential process that would enable it to evaluate strengths and weaknesses as an institution.

The partners and stakeholders expressed readiness to study the terms of reference and continue the engagements, especially towards the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House.

The use of technology such as artificial intelligence in parliament, Gender Agenda and confidence of the public in the Legislature are some of the issues that came up for discussion.