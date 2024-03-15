The National Assembly is seeking collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association in the ongoing constitution review process .

President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio made the call when he received the leadership of the association on a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Senator Akpabio commended the visit adding that it is timely as the National Assembly can benefit immensely from the inputs of the lawyers.

The President of the Senate also called on the leadership of the Nigerian Bar association to weed out quacks from its midst in a bid to protect the integrity of the profession.

The President of The Nigerian Bar Association , Yakubu Maikyau, also said the association is ready and willing to lend a hand of fellowship to the Nigerian Senate towards nation building.

Mr Maikyau said the association is proud of what the Senate under the leadership of Senator Akpabio had been able to achieve and noted that the visit was to show solidarity to the President of the Senate .