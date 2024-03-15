Northern governors, security chiefs and the national security adviser on Thursday held a closed door meeting to discuss the rising insecurity in the country.

Briefing Journalists, Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said the meeting agreed on a mix of both kinetic and non kinetic actions to secure the release of the kidnap victims.

It’s a race against time for the authorities who are on their toes to secure the release of vitims especially students recently kidnapped in Kaduna and Sokoto States.

The meeting of the northern state governors with the security chiefs and the National Security Adviser is meant to determine the best way to handle the issue.

Following a more than three-hour meeting behind closed doors, the Gombe State government spoke about the resolutions made.

The spate of kidnapping in the northern part of the country has gotten to a frightening dimension.

Military authorities describe it as reprisals for recent onslaught on terror kingpins.

But President Tinubu’s directive for the rescue of kidnap victims remains clear, just as the military authorities step up action for the operation.

For the time being, Nigerians are waiting patiently for desired results.