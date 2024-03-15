Activities in Jibia and other border areas are gradually returning to normal following the presidential decree to restore all land crossings and airspace with the Niger Republic.

Families from across boundaries can now travel freely to see their family with no restrictions.

The long awaited moment by the people of the border communities finally comes.

The Land borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic are now open to trade and the usual trans-border trade and other activities between the two old neighbors have been restored.

Commuters on this road can’t hide their joy over the recent turn of events and as ECOWAS and the Nigerian government magnanimously and unconditionally lifted all sanctions imposed on the landlocked country .

Musa Umar is a driver that plies the border towns. He says the period of complete border closure totally ruined his means of livelihood.

Aisha Mohammed, another resident was among the people that was separated from her relatives in Niger republic for over seven months following the order to close the border.

The entire border community is wearing a new look as traders and customers have filled the markets here.

Although, some people still prefer to take the illegal paths in the porous border to avoid being interrogated by security and immigration officers.

Residents in the border towns hope for an amicable resolutions of all issues as they already begin to enjoy better days after more than seven months of hardship.