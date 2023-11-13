The Federal high court sitting in Lagos has awarded the sum of N50 million as damages for loss of revenue to Orits Wiliki.

In the suit Mr Wiliki had filed a suit against premier records over the use and sales of the album tribulation, conqueror and wha’ dis wha’ dat.

The court also held that the recording contract between Mr Wiliki and premier records in respect to the album expired after 25 years of the album release.

The court also found that the recording contract relied on by premier records is inconsistent.

An order of perpetual injunction was subsequently issued against premier records restraining them from further use or sale of the album tribulation, conqueror and wha’ dis wha’ dat