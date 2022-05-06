Supreme Court rules in favour of Rivers against Imo on Disputed Oil Wells

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Rivers state over the disputed 17 oil wells with Imo state and has ended the political arrangement on the sharing of revenue.

In its verdict delivered on Friday, the Supreme court decided that the oil wells located in Ndoni and Egbema communities belong to Rivers State.

There was previously a political arrangement put in place by the federal government for the revenue from the disputed wells to be shared equally between the two states.

However, when Emeka Ihedioha became governor in 2019, a presidential memo directed that all the revenue should go to Imo.

The Rivers state government swiftly filed a suit against the presidential directive.

This ruling by the Court has now put an end to the equal sharing of the revenue from the oil wells with everything now going to Rivers.