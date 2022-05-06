President Buhari urges Igbo Leaders to follow Judicial Process in Kanu’s Case

President Muhammadu Buhari, has called on the South-East leaders to allow the ongoing court process, bordering on Terrorism and National Security charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the country to reach its conclusion.

President Buharui made this call during a meeting with the South-East leaders, including the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the new Government House, Abakaliki

The President, who ended his two-day working visit to the State with the meeting, pointed out that the determination of the court on the matter was necessary.

The call by the President was in reaction to the opening statement made by the President of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mpuma.

Nnamdi Kanu who leads the outlawed organisations, IPOB/ESN is currently on trial for his alleged crimes which have led to deaths, human rights violations, destruction of property and permanent disability.

He has been on trial since 2016 and disappeared in 2017 following an alleged invasion of his hometown in Abia State by the Military.

He was re-arrested by agents of the Federal Government allegedly in Kenya in 2021 but this has not been confirmed by any source Other than his Lawyers.

He has since been on trial since then with his trial set to resume in a week.