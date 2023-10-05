The Ondo State Liberation Movement, a group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the State House of Assembly to follow due process in the impeachment of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group expressed concern at a news conference in Akure about the Deputy Governor’s impeachment procedure.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, 3rd of October, the Ondo State House of Assembly issued a fresh directive to the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to immediately set-up a seven-man panel to investigate the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over allegations leveled against him.

This came after the Deputy Governor failed to respond to the notice of allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him by the Assembly.

Despite a court order restraining the house from going ahead with the impeachment, some groups of youths threw their weight behind the lawmakers, through peaceful demonstrations.

Advertisement

But this has not gone down well with members of a group within the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Ondo State Liberation Movement, who cautioned the Assembly members to shun a desperate action to impeach the Deputy Governor.

The group’s Coordinator, Johnson Alabi urged the lawmakers to follow due process and not be led by selfish interest.

The group also cautioned the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola against composition of a seven-man committee to probe the Deputy Governor.

Advertisement

They urged party leaders to wade into the crisis and allow the committee set up by the APC National Chairman intervene.