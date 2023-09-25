Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked the State High Court to stop the State House of Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him.

This is coming as the Deputy Governor is yet to be served the letter of allegations of gross misconduct by the House of Assembly.

In Suit No. AK/348/2023 filed at the High Court in Akure on Monday, the Deputy Governor is seeking a declaration that the House of Assembly is not competent to proceed on his impeachment.

He said the action of the assembly is a breach constitutional and fundamental rights to fair hearing and that the sacking of his media aides and subjecting him to the Ministry of Information headed by a Commissioner amounts to a breach of his rights and privileges as a Deputy Governor.

He is also seeking a declaration that his office, tenure, status, rights and privileges are protected, guaranteed and secured by the Constitution.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also sought orders of injunction to stop the House of Assembly from initiating, continuing or proceeding with the process of his removal from office as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

He also seeks an order to stop the Chief Judge of Ondo State from accepting or acting upon any request from the House of Assembly of Ondo State to set up any panel to investigate any acts of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor.

Named as defendants in the suit filed by human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN are the Ondo State Government, the Governor of Ondo State, Ondo State House of Assembly, Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Clerk of Ondo State House of Assembly and Chief Judge of Ondo State.

In the affidavit in support of the originating summons, it was stated that the House of Assembly embarked upon a media trial of the Deputy Governor purely to scandalize him and incite public opinion against him when indeed no notice of acts of alleged gross misconduct was served on him.

He also accused the House of Assembly of persecuting him without lawful basis in conspiracy with certain persons who are gladiators in political circles.

However, all attempts made to serve the court processes on the House of Assembly have so far been rebuffed, as policemen at the gate denied access to the court bailiff and also counsel from the office of solicitors to the Claimant.

It narrated the loyalty of the Deputy Governor since he assumed office in the face of the health challenges of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and how he led the state in prayers for the recovery of the governor.

The Deputy Governor denied any act of wrongdoing, stating that he has been loyal to the governor all through their tenure.

In a letter dated September 25, 2023, from the Chambers of Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Co. and delivered to the office of the Chief Judge of Ondo State, copies of the court processes were duly attached for the information of the Chief Judge.

In the Originating Summons, the Deputy Governor is seeking the following reliefs:

“A. A DECLARATION that the office, tenure and status of the Claimant as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State are creations and establishment of the Constitution by virtue of Sections 186 and 187 of the Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and the same cannot be tampered with, altered, shortened, withdrawn or jeopardized by the Defendants except and in a manner permitted by law.