The National leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has congratulated Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri on his reelection victory at the just concluded poll.

The pan-Niger Delta group in a statement on Monday, also appealed to the APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva and other contenders to to follow the example set by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, by reaching out to the governor.

PANDEF urged governor Diri to be magnanimous in victory while calling on all political leaders in Bayelsa State to work together by placing the peace and stability of the state above all other considerations.

It further commended the people of Bayelsa State for the relatively peaceful governorship election, which according to them, was devoid of violence in most places.

Advertisement

The pan-Neger Delta group however called on the security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported unfortunate incident of death in Brass local government area of the state.

Read the full story below

======================

Following the declaration of incumbent governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), calls on all the other governorship candidates in the election, especially former Governor Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to follow the example set by the noble son of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta, former President Goodluck Jonathan, in reaching out to Governor Diri who has been returned winner of the November 11 Governorship election, in the overall interest of Bayelsa State.

Advertisement

PANDEF, accordingly, congratulates His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri on his well-deserved re-election for a 2nd Term and urges him to be magnanimous in victory while calling on all political leaders in Bayelsa State to work together by placing the peace and stability of the state above all other considerations.

PANDEF further commends the people of Bayelsa State for the relatively peaceful governorship election, which was devoid of violence in most places.

We are using this opportunity to also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for the orderly manner in which they conducted the off-season election in Bayelsa State. It should be noted that Bayelsa State is critical to the stability of the Niger Delta region, and the national economy in general. Hence, the peaceful electoral outcome is quite pleasing to all.

We must also commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his stately stance of non-interference in the electoral process.

Advertisement

PANDEF calls on the security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported unfortunate incident of death in Brass local government area of the state as well as other infractions committed during the election.

Signed:

Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE

National Chairman

Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF

13th November 2023