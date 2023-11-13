Communities affected by impact of climate change are calling on government at all levels to support efforts towards developing alternative sources of energy that will discourage carbon emissions affecting their environment and exposing them to danger.

This is the position of participants at a skill development workshop on promoting renewable energy sources and climate change adaptable practice in Sokoto state for members of four communities in Kware local government area.

The community members were trained on alternative source of energy by adopting a new technology known as charcoal briquettes. This is because it discourages indiscriminate cutting down of trees as well as discourage carbon emissions in the area.

The impact of climate change has increased incident of flooding and desert encroachment have affected means of livelihood of affected communities and the training will help ameliorate their suffering.