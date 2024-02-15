The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is planning to establish a waste recycling station in each of the six North Eastern States

This is part of its quest to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

Climate Change poses a growing threat to global security and its effects such as increased flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires.

The North East Development Commission is stepping up to address these challenges.

It is training 115 youths on recycling waste which it is confident would go a long way towards curbing environmental degradation.

The training coordinator is conscious of the importance of converting waste into useful materials.

The benefits include job creation leading to self-reliance.

After the five-day training, participants would be given starter packs.

They are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and join the fight to protect the environment.