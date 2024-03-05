The North East Development Commission says it has initiated numerous empowerment programmes that would provide employment rate for youth in the region.

Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed stated this during the graduation ceremony of sixty linesmen selected across the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

He notes that the project is in line with the Commission’s responsibility to revitalizing the area and help young people become valuable members of society.