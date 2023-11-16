More than 1500 candidates shortlisted for various degree courses at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, have been invited for screening.

The candidates will present their credentials for screening and there will also be a physical feature screening, a computer-based test, medical test, and a fitness test .

The Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, inspected the exercise.

It’s was a beehive of activities at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria.

More than 1500 candidates converged on the academy in their white shorts to be screened for various undergraduate courses.

The candidates have been screened for physical fitness and have undergone medical and computer-based tests.

Solomon Arase, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, oversaw the 35th regular course admissions exercise.

He was in Kano to inspect the process.

The Police Service Commission Chief posited that the modalities put in place will ensure credibility and admissions will be based on merit.

The candidate who successfully scaled through the preliminary rudiments would subsequently face the selection board team for final screening.

20 qualified candidates from each state of the Federation are expected to be offered admission into the academy at the end of the screening.