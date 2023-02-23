The Tinubu Support Movement has distributed Palliatives to One Thousand, Five Hundred Vulnerable People across the Thirteen Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The gesture is in a bid to cushion the effect of cash Crunch occasioned by the Naira Redesign Policy of the Central of Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the Movement Aminu Shehu says the group his carrying out the exercise as a show of support for its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

They believe that the economy will blossom if the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerges as the winner of the presidential election.