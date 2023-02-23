All senators from Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro have endorsed the Presidential Candidate of their People’s Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar as opposed to the leader of their party in the state, Governor Samuel Ortom who endorsed Peter Obi of Labour party.

The trio made this known in Makurdi the state capital in company of the National Chairman of the party Iyorchia Ayu who says Atiku Abubakar is a friend of Benue therefore voting for him will be the best thing for all.

Shortly after the leader of the main political party in the State openly endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Labour party, the 3 senators of the State have chosen to publicly take a stand for the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

National chairman of the party Iyorchia Ayu joined the call on the electorate to vote all candidates of his political party to recover the State and Nation from poverty insecurity and bad governance.