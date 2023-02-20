The presidential candidate of Action Alliance Okanigbuan solomon-david has disclaimed the purported adoption of former Vice-President and Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in the Saturday’s election.

The AA candidate who spoke to TVC News Crew in Benin city insisted that the party neither had such arrangement nor was it planning to adopt any other person in place of its presidential candidate.

Reacting to the claims, Okanigbuan solomon-david said his attention was drawn to the fabricated and fraudulent arrangement, purportedly with some members touching on stepping down for the presidential candidate of People Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

WE DID NOT ENDORSE PETER OBI – PANDEF YOUTH

Barely a week to the general polls this February, youths under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum have rejected the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi by some elders of the apex socio-cultural group in the south-south region.

It’s been three weeks since the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) joined other Southern and Middle Belt Leaders, comprising Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to declare support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, for the 2023 general elections.

But at the press briefing in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the PANDEF youth wing are denouncing that position while seeking support for the vice presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his principal Atiku Abubakar.

The body also advocates for a new security architecture in the Niger Delta and called for youths to shun restiveness during and after the electioneering period in the region.

The body also calls on the Central Bank of Nigeria to accelerate the disbursement of the new naira notes to ease the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

2023: Be Thorough, Deliberate In Your Choice Of Leadership, Says Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out enmass to cast their votes for the right persons.

The Warri King however appealed to the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they go about to exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

While he appealed to the Victors to be magnanimous in victory, he also appealed to those who will lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

According to him, “Do all you can by cooperating with law enforcement officers and INEC officials to make polling centres conducive, peaceful, and orderly.

Meanwhile, Olu Atuwatse III called on Nigerians to be united and maintain peaceful disposition in the face of the seemingly challenges they are faced with presently.