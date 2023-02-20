The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has asked all the party’s support groups under the umbrella of amalgamated APC to support the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

represented by the deputy organising secretary of the party, Tasiu Mohammed who told them to Go back to their polling units and deliver the presidential candidate of the party.

On his part, the director-general, Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Nasiru Mohammed Argungu, called on all members to come out en masse on the election day with their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) and vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

YORUBA LEADERS SUMMIT

With five days to the presidential election, the need to forge a common front and mend fences in Yorùbá land is very important.

This is the main reason the Yoruba and South-West Leaders of Thought held a summit in lagos.

The assembly is about Bola Ahmed Tinubu an illustrious son of Yoruba land.

This is a well-attended summit of political, traditional and religious leaders across the Southwest.

The gathering is convened to appraise the political situation in the country and remind the sons and daughters of Yorùbá land that the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a collective responsibility.

Religious leaders and Royal Fathers took turns to express confidence in the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC presidential candidate wants Nigeria to make use of their pvc on Election Day by voting him to office.

Lagos state Governor says this election is about competence and the APC presidential candidate is experienced enough to be the next Nigeria president.

Religious leaders rendered Prayers for a peaceful elections come Saturday and continued unity and existence of Nigeria as a country.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

LAGOS HOSTS APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN GRAND FINALE.

All is set for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress- APC- Presidential Campaign on Tuesday in Lagos – home of the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The venue is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere., Lagos Mainland.

President Muhhamodu Buhari will lead the rally. In his entourage will be the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his executive council, the Presidential Campaign Council led by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders of the party.

The rally will bring to a befitting climax the campaign, which has seen Asiwaju traverse all the nooks and crannies of the country, selling his “Renewed Hope” manifesto.,

The event has been put together to showcase the traditional hospitality of Lagosians and underscore the tremendous support enjoyed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only as the founder of modern Lagos but also celebrate him as the hero of our nascent democracy.

As a responsible party and government, we have made solid arrangements to ensure there’s no disruption to normal daily activities of citizens.

Special attention has been given to the security and safety of participants to ensure a hitch-free event.

A Travel Advisory will be issued by the Ministry of Transportation to enable residents and visitors plan their movements around the city.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as the Chief host has enjoined Lagosians to give Asiwaju a tumultuous welcome