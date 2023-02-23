The Governorship candidate of the Labour party in Adamawa State, Umaru Mustapha Madawaki has collapsed his political structures into All Progressives Congress, seeking votes for its Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing the press in Yola, Mustapha called on his supporters to go out in their numbers on Saturday and vote Tinubu.

He alleged that labour leaders in the state are secretly working for the PDP Gubernatorial candidate, hence his alliance with APC to work for the party’s presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, over 500,000 voters in the southern Senatorial district of Adamawa State, that is the PDP presidential candidate’s constituency have resolved to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The resolution was reached at a sensitisation programme organised by Senator Grace Bent while addressing hundreds of grassroot mobilisers for APC across the district.