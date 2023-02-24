The Nigerian Army as released a series of numbers it asked members of the public to call in case of a breakdown of law and order across the Country.

The numbers one for each State was contained in a Statement from the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The numbers released by the Army according to him is to aid civilian authorities to keep the peace and ensure the protection of Lives and property across the country during and after the 2023 General Elections.

Advertisement

He added that the move is also to support the lead Security agency for the Election, The Nigerian Police, to carry out its duties effectively.

Read Full Statement below …

In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

Advertisement

This is part of NA’s move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free,fair and peaceful elections.

It could be recalled that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

Advertisement

1. ABIA STATE 08031113129

2. ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987

3. AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916

4. ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185

5. BAUCHI STATE 08128063675

6. BAYELSA STATE 08033241005

7. BENUE STATE 08080754339

8. BORNO STATE 09099616160 08086987079

9. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192

10. DELTA STATE 07035070797

11. EBONYI STATE 08158274048

12. EDO STATE 09066325953

13. EKITI STATE 08037851448

14. ENUGU STATE 09032102212 08023097458

15. GOMBE STATE 07063908779 08082557782

16. IMO STATE 07034907427

17. JIGAWA STATE 07017791414 08100144363

18. KADUNA STATE 07031544227 08028580978 08035242633

19. KANO STATE 08038432656

20. KASTINA STATE 08108854061 09012998054

21. KEBBI STATE 09130213661

22. KOGI STATE 08033217964

23. KWARA STATE 09060001270

24. LAGOS STATE 08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434

25. NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404

26. NIGER STATE 07031346425

27. OGUN STATE 09116589494

28. ONDO STATE 08036130535

29. OSUN STATE 09019683922

30. OYO STATE 07047703000

31. PLATEAU STATE 08037116395 07031260622

32. RIVERS STATE 08064274222

33. SOKOTO STATE 07069084570 07052693532 08136913284

34. TARABA STATE 08136728969 08060902363

35. YOBE STATE 08061397656

36. ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541

37. FCT 09114913164 08186690471 08079153860 08034276240 08164304255 09159793968

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

21 February 2023—- https://army.mil.ng/?p=6216

Advertisement

POLICE-NSCDC-ELECTION SECURITY BRIEFING

The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps have reassured residents of their safety throughout the election process.

From massive deployments to rigorous training of personnel on election duty, both security agencies say they are prepared for the polls.

Advertisement

There will be a lot of attention on Rivers as Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday due to the state’s history of electoral violence.

Not leaving anything to chance, a team of 4 police commissioners led by an Assistant Inspector of General of Police have been deployed to

coordinate security.

They have promised a heavy police presence in the state in addition to more than 5000 NSCDC personnel.

Advertisement

While the massive deployment of men and equipment is important, another concern is the conduct of these officers.

For now Security agencies are appealing to everyone participating in the election to play by the rules but say they are prepared to handle any

threat to the process.

Movement of security personnel to their duty posts has begun and will continue until all 23 local government areas are covered.

Advertisement

The Nigerian police force has deployed 6,505 policemen to Niger state to ensure security in the forthcoming elections.



AIG Isaac Akinmoyede deployed from zone 9 headquarters Umuahia to oversee the police security network during elections disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the police headquarters in Minna.

Advertisement

The AIG noted that in addition to the police officers 3,358 security personnel excluding the military and DSS have been deployed to complement the work of the police force.

The police chief further reiterated the resolution of his men to be firm on the field and meet every disobedience to the law with full force according to the security guidelines for the election. He said any arrest made will be transferred to the state CID for immediate investigation before charged to the cour