The Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This is in effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, according to Onyema Nwachukwu, Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations

This is part of NA’s move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free,fair and peaceful elections.

Recall that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

Members of the general public are enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

1. ABIA STATE 08031113129

2. ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987

3. AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916

4. ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185

5. BAUCHI STATE 08128063675

6. BAYELSA STATE 08033241005

7. BENUE STATE 08080754339

8. BORNO STATE 09099616160

08086987079

9. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192

10. DELTA STATE 07035070797

11. EBONYI STATE

08158274048

12. EDO STATE

09066325953

13. EKITI STATE

08037851448

14. ENUGU STATE

09032102212

08023097458

15. GOMBE STATE

07063908779 08082557782

16. IMO STATE

07034907427

17. JIGAWA STATE

07017791414 08100144363

18. KADUNA STATE

07031544227 08028580978 08035242633

19. KANO STATE

08038432656

20. KASTINA STATE

08108854061

09012998054

21. KEBBI STATE

09130213661

22. KOGI STATE

08033217964

23. KWARA STATE

09060001270

24. LAGOS STATE

08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434

25. NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

26. NIGER STATE

07031346425

27. OGUN STATE

09116589494

28. ONDO STATE

08036130535

29. OSUN STATE

09019683922

30. OYO STATE

07047703000

31. PLATEAU STATE

08037116395 07031260622

32. RIVERS STATE

08064274222

33. SOKOTO STATE

07069084570 07052693532 08136913284

34. TARABA STATE

08136728969 08060902363

35. YOBE STATE

08061397656

36. ZAMFARA STATE

08140075541

37. FCT

09114913164 08186690471 08079153860 08034276240 08164304255 09159793968