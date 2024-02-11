The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu has appealed to students of tertiary institutions in Ogun State to shun cultism and avoid all acts that could lead them to violence and breach of Peace in the society.

The Commissioner who was represented by his deputy in charge of Operations, Manger Fergus made this known during a matriculation programme. He laments the increasing rate of cult clashes in the state and highlighted efforts of the security agencies.

On the part of President of Harvarde Group and the representative of the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, they want students to maintain discipline and face their studies.