The demand for Cooking gas has witnessed a decline following the hike in the cost of the product.

Nigerians have now taken to alternatives for their Cooking which experts say is harmful to the health and environment.

TVC News correspondent Helen Osamede-Akins spoke with some sellers and buyers who narrated the impact of the hike of the product in their day to day life.

On a daily basis, prices of food, goods and services continue to increase.

With this, cooking gas has become unaffordable to a number of Nigerians.

The cost of refilling a 12.5 kg of cooking gas has increased to N13,750 in the local retail gas station as against N10,545 Which was sold in October, 2023.

Frank Ekpe Is a roadside gas seller in the busy Mpape area of Abuja.

He told TVC News that the demand for the product has dropped over the hike in price.

To make a living he has now embraced an alternative side hustle.

For Ezrah Jeremiah, a consumer, his use of the product has reduced.

One will say the decision to embrace an alternative means of cooking is a smart idea but there are implications to the health of the users and the environment at large.

He highlighted some of the implications to the environment of using the alternatives.

On the health implications, Doctor Ajima Onize, a senior registrar in the family medicine department of the national hospital, described the alternatives as harmful to human health.

She urged users to make conscious efforts to safely guide their health while using the alternatives.

It is now more than ever important that Nigerians protect their health and environment while trying to cut costs.