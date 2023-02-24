Stakeholders in Edo state have expressed satisfaction over the level of preparedness ahead of the Saturdays election

They expressed their satisfaction in Benin city during the distribution of elections sensitive materials to the Eighteen local areas of the state .

The Edo state resident electoral commissioner, OBO Effanga joined by some members of different political parties were at the central bank Benin to receive the last badge of materials for onward movement.

Advertisement

Only six party representatives were present at the CBN premises out of the eighteen political that are participating in the elections.

While foreign and Local observers were also on ground to monitor the process.

Advertisement

2023 elections: Speak out on insecurity in your zone – CSOs task Igbo Leaders

Advertisement

Stakeholders, including civil rights groups are tasking Igbo political leaders, particularly the governors, to speak up on the rising insecurity in the South East region which has the capacity to affect the elections in the zone.

The groups spoke at a news conference in Enugu,

Barely few hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and the Nigeria Political climate is charged with politicians winding down their campaigns.

Advertisement

However, there is a growing concern of rising insecurity, an event many argue may discourage full participation in the coming elections.

The prevalence of attacks is not narrowed to a particular region, as the South East is also a victim of incessant attacks.

With the reoccurring attacks on Police facilities, personnel and attacks on INEC infrastructure, followed by pockets of attacks on opposition politicians, many feel much need be done to douse the tension.

Advertisement

At this press conference, this coalition of civil society organizations, want relevant agencies of government, Igbo Leaders to come out and device unique measures of addressing the menace.

Some of the civil Activists share personal experience in the course of carrying out their civil responsibility.

They want Igbo Leaders and government to ensure the election is devoid of violence, which would allow people of all ages, participate without fear of molestation

Advertisement

The groups resolved that agency of government should not be used to suppress the will of the people.

General Election: Lagos Youths Endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, target 4.5m votes

Advertisement

Several Lagos Youths have endorsed the APC Presidential Candidate, asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and targeted 4.5 million votes for Tinubu in the presidential election.

The youth stakeholders made this known in Lagos at the Lagos Youth forum to endorse Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu candidacies

Advertisement

the event was organised by the Agege Local Government youths

Advertisement

The state’s Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawudu, said out of the 7.5 million voters in Lagos, the youths had agreed to ensure Tinubu get about 4.5 million votes in the state.

The youths agreed to support for the achievements when he governed the state.

Advertisement

OGUN INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS IN OGUN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the twenty local government areas of the state ahead of the February 25 general election.

Advertisement

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Niyi Ijalaye who spoke on Thursday at the Abeokuta Office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in ABEOKUTA during distribution of the materials to all the local councils of the state, explained that the commission is prepared to deliver credible election to Nigerians.

Advertisement

The distribution of the materials was witnessed by the security agents, party agents, accredited observers and other election stakeholders in the state.

The INEC boss said necessary arrangement has been made to cover hard to reach areas of the state so that Election materials will get to them early enough.

Advertisement