Stakeholders, including civil rights groups are tasking Igbo political leaders, particularly the governors, to speak up on the rising insecurity in the South East region which has the capacity to affect the elections in the zone.

The groups spoke at a news conference in Enugu,

Barely few hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and the Nigeria Political climate is charged with politicians winding down their campaigns.

However, there is a growing concern of rising insecurity, an event many argue may discourage full participation in the coming elections.

The prevalence of attacks is not narrowed to a particular region, as the South East is also a victim of incessant attacks.

With the reoccurring attacks on Police facilities, personnel and attacks on INEC infrastructure, followed by pockets of attacks on opposition politicians, many feel much need be done to douse the tension.

At this press conference, this coalition of civil society organizations, want relevant agencies of government, Igbo Leaders to come out and device unique measures of addressing the menace.

Some of the civil Activists share personal experience in the course of carrying out their civil responsibility.

They want Igbo Leaders and government to ensure the election is devoid of violence, which would allow people of all ages, participate without fear of molestation

The groups resolved that agency of government should not be used to suppress the will of the people.

POLICE-NSCDC-ELECTION BRIEFING

The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps have reassured residents of their safety throughout the election process.

From massive deployments to rigorous training of personnel on election duty, both security agencies say they are prepared for the polls.

There will be a lot of attention on Rivers as Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday due to the state’s history of electoral violence.

Not leaving anything to chance, a team of 4 police commissioners led by an Assistant Inspector of General of Police have been deployed to

coordinate security.

They have promised a heavy police presence in the state in addition to more than 5000 NSCDC personnel.

While the massive deployment of men and equipment is important, another concern is the conduct of these officers.

For now Security agencies are appealing to everyone participating in the election to play by the rules but say they are prepared to handle any

threat to the process.

Movement of security personnel to their duty posts has begun and will continue until all 23 local government areas are covered.

Buhari directs security agencies to allow Nigerians to elect their choice leaders

The National Security Council says Saturday’s presidential election will hold as scheduled in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

This was the resolution reached at the end of the security council meeting chaiired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting was to appraiise the security situation in the country and also assess INEC’s readiness for the poll

The security council again reassures that the country is ready for the polls.

This encouragement from the men saddled with the job of providing national security comes despite a series of protests, unrest, and security threats in some parts of the country.

The poor implementation of the recent CBN cash swap policy had triggered violence and caused untold hardship capable of scuttling the conduct of the election.

The support of these men who are critical stakeholders and partners in Nigeria’s electoral process is what INEC needs in the current volatile situation.

But the federal government is also worried about inciteful statements from politicians and some constituted authorities that worsen an already bad situation.

They are closely watching and will investigate such incidents.

This year’s general election is the biggest since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

The stakes are high, as more than 93 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballot in favor of their preferred candidates.

For President Muhammadu Buhari, he will seek to keep his promise of bequeathing a credible electoral system as the life of his administration winds down.

