Thirty three thousand eight hundred and thirteen Nigerian pilgrims have arrived Madinah, Saudi Arabia to perform hajj since the exercise started.

Most pilgrims have expressed their satisfaction for the welfare packages they received so far, they applaud the National Hajj Commission for it .

While others encourage the Commission to do more to ensure that pilgrims are able to perform all their duties throughout the hajj exercise.

Hajj is an Islamic obligation for Muslims across the world which they have to fulfill in their life time , because It is one of the pillars of Islam.

Thousands of Nigerian Muslims always go to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj every year.

But the number of pilgrims has reduced drastically since the Covid 19 pandemic .

This year’s hajj makes it the first full hajj operations after the pandemic .

But it came with various challenges like welfare packages, cancellation of flights among others.

So far thirty three thousand eight hundred and thirteen Nigerian pilgrims from various states have arrived Saudi Arabia and have started their hajj exercise .

And Ten Thousand three hundred and eighty six pilgrims have moved to Makkah .

The Hajj Commission is expecting more pilgrims in the next few weeks .

Pilgrims are here in Madinah to pay a visit to the prophet ‘s mosque which is a recommended act before hajj or after it .

They have to visit five mosques like masjid al nabawi , Quba, Qiblatain ,Ghamamah, and Abubakar Masjed .

Olulade Agboola ,a pilgrim from Ekiti State who has been in Saudi Arabia before , commended the Hajj Commission on how they handled welfare in Madinah.

He told TVC News about his previous experience and he compared it to the year ‘s experience.

But Some pilgrims have contrary opinion to this , they complain about their feeding , accommodation among others.

They are unwilling to speak on camera

Tvc News spoke to NAHCON’s coordinator in Madina Saudi Arabia .

He disclosed that they will address all issues concerning the pilgrims as their sole aim is to ensure pilgrims are able to fulfill hajj obligations without any hinderances.

The hajj exercise will continue till the first week of July 2023.

