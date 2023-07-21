Nigerians have expressed joy with the decision of the Senate to pass a resolution, abolishing age limitations in job advertisements.

Some of them who reacted to the resolution by the Senate, said it will inject more people into the labour force.

Following a motion on the floor of the Senate, sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro seeking to abolish age limitations in job advertisements, the upper legislative chamber passed the resolution.

Nigerians have expressed support for the decision by the Senate.

Advertisement

I met with some youths, who commended the Senate for the decision.

According to the International Labour Organisation, ILO, employment discrimination is a violation of human rights, which involves a waste of human talents, with detrimental effects on productivity and economic growth.

The ILO insists that it generates socioeconomic inequalities, which undermine social cohesion and solidarity and capable of aggravating poverty.

In an exclusive interview, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Etim Okon said the move is essential, towards ensuring that more youths are injected into the system.