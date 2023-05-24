The Vice President Elect Senator Kashim Shettima has urged the lawmakers elect to work together and also support the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he is sworn in as President on the 29th of May.

He said the incoming administration will only be successful if the legislature supports the implementation of policies, plans and programmes that will improve the well being of Nigerians

Senator Shettima said this when 70 Elected Senators visited him in Abuja and also inform him of their support for Senator Godswill Akpabio’s choice as the President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The Senators also committed to working with the All Progressives Congress and respect the zoning arrangement put in place in determining the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Senator Godswill Akpabio seems to be the most prominent candidate because of the backing of the APC and other influential.lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State pointed out that that despite what may appear to be a fierce competition, Senator Godswill Akpabio will emerge as the most preferred choice of Senators when the 10th National.Assembly is inaugurated.

