25,000 vulnerable households in Adamawa will heave a sigh of relief for a while, as the governor of the state Umaru Fintiri has directed the ministry of local government to make food items available to them.

The state commissioner for local government Yayaji Mijinyawa, says the gesture is to bring relief to the people who are presently experiencing economic hardship..

For some time now, life has not been the same for some Nigerians due to the increasing cost of living and the high prices of food items in the market.

Here in Adamawa State, the story is the same, as residents still find it difficult to cope with the high prices of food items.

To have clearer perspective on this development, Tvcnews crew interacted with both consumers and food vendors at the Jimeta model market in Yola and these are their thoughts

Now, the cry of these people has gotten to the appropriate authorities, and with that, Governor Umaru Fintiri ordered the distribution of food items to the vulnerable persons in the state across the 21 local governments of the State.

The state Commissioner of local government says the items to be distributed include rice, maize, and millet

He explained the measures put in place to ensure the food items get to the target audience.

The ALGON state chairman, Gidado Abdulsalam gave reasons for the exercise, as he claims that the state government is now working with local government chairmen to find a permanent solution to the food crisis through mechanised farming.

Although the economic hardship seems to be a global phenomenon, the Tinubu led administration had reached out to state governors across the country with cash and palliative to cater for the need of the vulnerable people.