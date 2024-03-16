Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal and the Senator, representing Zamfara central, at the National Assembly, Ikira Bilbis has appealed to residents to intensify prayers especially in the holy month of Ramadan for God to expose those behind insecurity in Zamfara and Nigeria at large.

Zamfara state government and some well meaning individuals and political leaders are worried about the resurgence of activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in recent times

The state Governor Dauda Lawal and Senator representing Zamfara central at the National Assembly, Ikira Bilbis believes a divine intervention is needed to solve the challenge of insecurity.

They urged residents of the state to intensify prayers for a quick end to insecurity and for God to expose those behind killings, destruction of properties and abduction of innocent citizens

They made the appeal at an event to distribute assorted grains to more than 13,000 Households of the less privileged and the vulnerable across Gusau, Maru, Bungudu and Tsafe local councils by Senator Ikira Bilbis.

Governor Lawal commended Senator Ikira Bilbis for this gesture to the needy in the holy month of Ramadan urging others to emulate the lawmaker.

Senator Ikira Bilbis appealed to his Constituents to continue to support government programs and policies at all levels for the growth and development of Zamfara state and Nigeria.