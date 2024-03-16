The Chief Judge of Osun State, Adepele Ojo has inaugurated a newly constructed high and Magistrate Courts Complex in Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government area of Osun State.

Accompanied by other judges and magistrates in the State, Justice Adepele Ojo said the courts will administration of justice in the area.

It’s the official handing over of the High and magistrate courts complex to the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo by the Iragbiji Community.

The 130 million naira fully funded project by the Iragbiji indigenes was embarked upon in 2022.

It is equipped with necessary facilities.

The approval to build the court was granted after necessary requirements were met in accordance with provision of section 31 sub section 1 of the Osun State High Court laws.

Justice Adepele Ojo commended the Iragbiji Community for building a benefiting courts complex.

To the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, the project is a product of great communal spirit and determination calling on the Judicial officers to discharge their duties effectively.

With the construction of the courts complex, residents in an around the Iragbiji Community would not need to travel down to Osogbo to seek Legal redress when the need arises.