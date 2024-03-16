The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka has inaugurated an eleven-man Committee with a task to develop a curriculum for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) IN Igbo Language as the language of instruction and evaluation across schools in South East.

The Inauguration took place at the University auditorium, in collaboration with an Igbo social cultural group. Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation, (OCHIE IGBO)

Delivering his charge, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Esimone, expresses hope that the programme would help promote the use of mother tongue in modern technology in Universities across the country.

Executive Director of OCHIE Igbo STEM School, Okoro Chinedum Benedict, said the target of the Project is to raise a generation of Igbo children who can innovate, conceive, invent, and interpret phenomena in the Igbo language.