As parts of deliberate policy formulation to improve livestock development and sustain food security, the Yobe State government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Trans Sahara consortium for a two billion dollar-project for the duration of five-years

The objective of the partnership agreement is to export beef in the coming months.

Yobe state is widely known for its large concentration of livestock raging from ruminants to cattle.

Potiskum town has one of the largest cattle markets in Africa.

To boost livestock development and promote beef production, a two billion dollar agreement was reached by the state Government with Trans Sahara consortium to make it a reality.

Victor Terrah is the chief Executive officer of trans Sahara consortium, he speaks more on what the partnership entails.

The secretary to the state government, Baba Malam Wali, who represented Governor Buni says the initiative would boosts cattle production and trading in the state.

He is optimistic that the partnership would not only boost cattle production but also stimulate broader economic development and food security in the state.

The project targets the production of thirty thousand cattle every month which will be gotten from Potiskum, Nguru and Damaturu.