The African Cities Research Consortium, have evolved research-based multi-sectoral solutions to resolve the multi-dimensional challenges experienced by the residents of Lagos to make the state safer and more resilient.

These research solutions were presented to stakeholders at a workshop by ACRC, organised in Lagos by Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos in collaboration Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

ACRC is a multi-city project which presents an opportunity for researchers and practitioners to work together to achieve a shared understanding of the political economy of African cities in order to identify and address the critical challenges the cities are facing.

According to the city Lead, ACRC Lagos, ACRC is a city-based research looking at the different problems and challenges of urban life and thinking about the political impact and influences that are determining those problems.

For the Housing Domain Lead, One single policy cannot solve the housing problem in Lagos, because the needs are very heterogeneous, so the solutions must also cut across

For them the solutions must be connected to ensure the policies respond to people and are also realistic.