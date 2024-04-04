40 teams of students from around the country are in Lagos State for a three-day Creative Research engagement at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to assist the government agency in discovering answers to communicable and non-communicable diseases in the country.

The Research Institute, in partnership with international partners, is hoping that students can devise community-based, applicable solutions that will save lives.

Nobody realised five years ago that HIV test kits would be widely available in Nigeria, and that many people who were afraid of stigmatization would test for the virus publicly.

With that accomplishment, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, through its 2O24 Mega-Designathon program, is engaging students in creative community-based solutions to combat the spread of HIV, cervical cancer, Hepatitis B in infants, and the use of soothing music to combat hypertension.

Researchers from the United States, including Nigerian -American Doctors and professors who fled to greener pastures, are part of the Youth-for -Youth creative-research- collaboration.

The Director General of NIMR, did not fail to mention the need for the creation of an institute, that caters to research funding.

The students are optimistic, their research outcomes, will save lives.