Niger State Government has entered into a N50 billion worth of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of Nigeria in the area of Agriculture.

The Chairman of Niger Food Security Systems and Log Limited Mr Sammy Adigun and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr Murtala Bagana signed on behalf of the State Government while the Director, of Tropical General Investment Sadiq Kassim, signed on behalf of Union Bank.

The MoU is for the supply of sesame seeds, soya beans, maize and paddy rice by the Niger State Government, to Tropical General Investment, owners of Union Bank.

Governor Umaru Bago described the agreement as historic, he hopes that it would allow the State to create a lot of value chain from the production, cropping to processing of other agricultural produce.

He reassured that the State will meet the supply needs of the Tropical General Investment as contained in the agreement and expressed hope for a continuous partnership with the Financial Institution.

He further disclosed that 100 Million Euros have been invested into the Sun-Farm initiative of the State Government to have greenhouses covered by solar-powered cells for sustainable farms.

Chairman, Union Bank and Executive Vice Chairman, Tropical General Investment, Farouq Gumel said the agreement with the Niger State Government will help the Company meet up with global needs.