Lebanon and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen agricultural cooperation, according to a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

According to reports, the MOU was signed in Beirut by Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan and his Iraqi counterpart Abbas Jabr al-Maliki under the auspices of Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.

Al-Maliki said the MOU aims to create cooperation between Lebanon and Iraq in agricultural activity, including confronting the diseases and epidemics that affect the agriculture sector, which are common among countries in the region.

Meanwhile, Hajj Hassan stated that Lebanon is eager to expand collaboration with Iraq, which has previously benefited Lebanon, and that the entire Lebanese administration supports improving bilateral ties, which are beneficial to everyone.

The Iraqi agriculture minister visited Lebanon to sign a cooperation deal and meet with economic representatives at the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

During his discussion with chamber representatives, al-Maliki stated that Lebanon and Iraq have many similarities, including facing the same enemy and facing similar economic hardships, necessitating their unity and cooperation.