In a bid to ensure food security in Nigeria, the Federal Government and Sustain Africa Initiative have signed a Memorandum of Understanding targeted at revamping the nation’s agriculture sector.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who presided over the signing of the agreement said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about repositioning the nation’s agriculture sector towards achieving sustainable food security in the country.

The vice President said it was a significant milestone in the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the prosperity and sustainability of agriculture in Nigeria.

On the significance of the MoU, the Vice President said it is expected that over the next few months, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in conjunction with her partners, will visit all the six-geo-political zones to engage farmers and establish their needs, especially in accessing fertilisers and utilising farm inputs.

Leader of delegation and Executive Director, Sustain Africa Initiative, Mr. Ben Valk, praised the Tinubu administration for its commitment in transforming the food system in Nigeria and achieving sustainable food security.

He expressed hope that small holder farmers will benefit from his knowledge and experience, which they have garnered from other parts of Africa.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Federal Government by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, while Mr. Michael Sudarkasa signed on behalf of Sustain Africa Initiative.